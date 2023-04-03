Popular village pub near Northampton forced to close down for good due to 'spiralling costs'

A popular village pub near Northampton has announced it will be closing its doors for good due to ‘spiralling costs’.

The Baker’s Arms in Bugbrooke confirmed on its Facebook page over the weekend (April 1 – 2) that it can ‘no longer carry on’ in the current climate.

The pub’s post reads: “Dear valued customers, as you are aware, our last day trading was planned for the April 16.

The Baker's Arms has been forced to close down, citing 'spiralling costs' as the main reason

“Unfortunately due to the spiralling supplier costs, increased running costs and trade not being what it was, we have decided that we can no longer carry on.

“It has been a pleasure to meet so many friendly faces this past year. We thank you all for your custom and support. It is truly appreciated.

“Thank you, from The Baker's.”

One resident wrote back: “This is such a shame. You have tried so very hard and introduced lots of new ideas. So sorry it hasn’t worked out for you. A sad loss for the village.”

In January this year, Bugbrooke’s popular village deli, The Pantry Door, also announced it was closing due to rising costs and a drop in footfall.

The Pantry Door said: “It is with a heavy heart that after seven years, we have decided the time has come to say farewell.

"We have loved meeting people and serving the local community over the years. We would like to thank all our loyal and regular customers who have supported and used us over this time.

"Unfortunately, due to rising costs and a drop in footfall, we can no longer afford to stay open. Our door will close for the final time on Friday, January 20.”

Businesses closing down due to spiralling costs is becoming more and more common throughout the town and the country.

Landlords Suzy Keeping and Chris D'alessio, who have been running the establishment since 2018, said the decision was not taken lightly and comes with ‘a lot of heartache’.

They wrote: “Dear valued customers, this is hands down the hardest post that we have ever had to write in all our years here at The Old White Hart. Unfortunately, due to the increases in costs of running the venue, spiralling supplier costs, coupled with decreased turnover in the past couple of years, we have made the decision to close our doors."

St Giles Ale House, in St Giles Street, closed down in January after six years in business.

Owner Terry Steers, who told this newspaper his costs had increased by a whopping 400%, issued a heartfelt goodbye.

He said: "We survived Covid and everything else thrown at us but we cannot survive the massive increase in energy costs. We would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone who has supported us over the last six years, attended our events, beer festivals and general craziness that has made the Ale House such an amazing experience.”