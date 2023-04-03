News you can trust since 1931
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
2 hours ago Cineworld drops sale of business after failing to find a buyer
1 hour ago Phillip Schofield’s brother Tim found guilty of sexually abusing boy
1 hour ago Meet the dad who is forced to live on a diet of Easter eggs
1 hour ago Martin Lewis issues urgent warning ahead of local elections in May
1 hour ago 19 stone crisp addict loses 7 stone after eating multipack each day
2 hours ago Olivia Pratt-Korbel murder: Thomas Cashman sentenced to 42 years

Popular village pub near Northampton forced to close down for good due to 'spiralling costs'

“We have decided that we can no longer carry on.”

Logan MacLeod
By Logan MacLeod
Published 3rd Apr 2023, 17:21 BST- 2 min read
Updated 3rd Apr 2023, 17:21 BST

A popular village pub near Northampton has announced it will be closing its doors for good due to ‘spiralling costs’.

The Baker’s Arms in Bugbrooke confirmed on its Facebook page over the weekend (April 1 – 2) that it can ‘no longer carry on’ in the current climate.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The pub’s post reads: “Dear valued customers, as you are aware, our last day trading was planned for the April 16.

The Baker's Arms has been forced to close down, citing 'spiralling costs' as the main reason
The Baker's Arms has been forced to close down, citing 'spiralling costs' as the main reason
The Baker's Arms has been forced to close down, citing 'spiralling costs' as the main reason
Most Popular

“Unfortunately due to the spiralling supplier costs, increased running costs and trade not being what it was, we have decided that we can no longer carry on.

“It has been a pleasure to meet so many friendly faces this past year. We thank you all for your custom and support. It is truly appreciated.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Thank you, from The Baker's.”

One resident wrote back: “This is such a shame. You have tried so very hard and introduced lots of new ideas. So sorry it hasn’t worked out for you. A sad loss for the village.”

In January this year, Bugbrooke’s popular village deli, The Pantry Door, also announced it was closing due to rising costs and a drop in footfall.

The Pantry Door said: “It is with a heavy heart that after seven years, we have decided the time has come to say farewell.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"We have loved meeting people and serving the local community over the years. We would like to thank all our loyal and regular customers who have supported and used us over this time.

"Unfortunately, due to rising costs and a drop in footfall, we can no longer afford to stay open. Our door will close for the final time on Friday, January 20.”

Businesses closing down due to spiralling costs is becoming more and more common throughout the town and the country.

The Old White Hart Inn, in Far Cotton, closed down on March 19.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Landlords Suzy Keeping and Chris D'alessio, who have been running the establishment since 2018, said the decision was not taken lightly and comes with ‘a lot of heartache’.

They wrote: “Dear valued customers, this is hands down the hardest post that we have ever had to write in all our years here at The Old White Hart. Unfortunately, due to the increases in costs of running the venue, spiralling supplier costs, coupled with decreased turnover in the past couple of years, we have made the decision to close our doors."

St Giles Ale House, in St Giles Street, closed down in January after six years in business.

Owner Terry Steers, who told this newspaper his costs had increased by a whopping 400%, issued a heartfelt goodbye.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He said: "We survived Covid and everything else thrown at us but we cannot survive the massive increase in energy costs. We would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone who has supported us over the last six years, attended our events, beer festivals and general craziness that has made the Ale House such an amazing experience.”

Click here to read more.

NorthamptonFacebookBugbrooke