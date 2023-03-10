'Spiralling costs' lead to difficult decision for pub owners as another Northampton venue set to close

Business partners at a popular bar and restaurant in Northampton have made the ‘heartaching’ decision to close down for good due to ‘spiralling costs’.

In an emotional Facebook post, The Old White Hart in Far Cotton confirmed it will be closing its doors on Sunday, March 19.

Landlords Suzy Keeping and Chris D'alessio, who has been running the establishment since 2018, said the decision was not taken lightly and comes with ‘a lot of heartache’.

The Old White Hart in Far Cotton is set to close down on March 19

They wrote: “Dear valued customers, this is hands down the hardest post that we have ever had to write in all our years here at The Old White Hart.

"Unfortunately, due to the increases in costs of running the venue, spiralling supplier costs, coupled with decreased turnover in the past couple of years, we have made the decision to close our doors. Our last day of trading will be Sunday, March 19. This decision wasn’t taken lightly and has come with a lot of heartache for all of us here and those associated with the pub.

"We have enjoyed every minute of our journey here in Far Cotton. We’ve laughed, we’ve sang, we’ve danced, we’ve eaten, we’ve drunk and most importantly.. we’ve had fun.

"We hope very much that the current cost of living crisis, which is affecting us all, doesn’t last too long and we will be back with you very soon. In the meantime, we hope you can join us for a drink or two to celebrate the journey we’ve had.

Staff at The Old White Hart say the decision has come with 'a lot of heartache'

"From Biddle, Lauren, Billy, Vanessa, Jasmine, Cara, Princess Mani, Melissa, Kieran, Shannon, Kian, Chris, Suzy and never forgetting Dottie: we thank you all for your custom and support over the years, it is well and truly appreciated. Thank you.”

An outpouring of sadness, gratitude and best wishes were made by customers on social media.

One person commented: “I am truly saddened by this news, how terrible for you, how miserable for the town. What times we live in. It doesn't have to be this way but it appears the hospitality industry has been abandoned by our government in its hour of need.”

Another said: “I’m heartbroken. This is such a wonderful pub and always has such good events and live music which you just don’t find anywhere these days. Good luck to all of you xx.”

Miranda Richardson, who is the landlady at The Squirrels Inn in Duston, said: “Understand completely where you guys are coming from, and it’s heart-breaking.”

Miranda was also forced to quit her previous pub, The Live and Let Live in Harpole, because of spiralling costs.

She told the Chron and Echo in June 2022: “There are hundreds of people in the same position as me up and down the country, they're all slowly sinking. People who run very successful businesses are going to be bankrupt by the end of the year. That's really sad.

"The pub industry has been nothing but hammered in the last three years, every step we take we are hammered. The bigger chains will survive but the smaller community ones, they are not going to be able to cut it."

Well-known Northants restaurateur, Tom Hewer, owner of T.H.E Hospitality, also announced that he is stepping aside from his ventures due to spiralling costs.

