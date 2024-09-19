Popular pick-your-own pumpkin experience soon to return – with more than 30 varieties on offer

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A popular pick-your-own pumpkin experience is soon to reopen in Northampton, with more than 30 varieties on offer.

Sunnies & Spooks, located in Bugbrooke Road, is a family-run farm that offers unique days out and is described as perfect for families, friends and everyone in between.

The family prides themselves on offering exciting and interactive experiences, with the guarantee of taking home something beautiful at the end of it.

There is something to keep all visitors entertained, as well as many photo opportunities and food and drink available from the converted 1940s railway carriage cafe.

This weekend (September 21 and 22) is the last opportunity to make the most of the pick-your-own sunflower experience, before pumpkins are available in the run up to Halloween.

Sunnies & Spooks will open for pumpkin picking on October 5 and will remain open until Halloween.

You can visit the farm on the following dates in October – Saturday 5, Sunday 6, Saturday 12, Sunday 13, Saturday 19, Sunday 20 and then everyday from Saturday 26 until Thursday 31 during the half term school holiday.

There will be more than 30 varieties of pumpkin to pick, with a “massive choice” of colours and sizes. There will be many photo opportunities to capture happy memories, and the team is busy making props in preparation.

With different coloured wheelbarrows to use to collect the pumpkins, it is a rainbow in the fields on the pumpkin picking days.

Harry Fromant, who is the joint owner of the farm alongside his parents, was asked what makes Sunnies & Spooks’ pumpkin experience unique.

He said: “There is a really nice, warm and family-friendly feeling. It’s not overly commercialised and the people who work here are lovely.”

Harry encourages everyone to make the most of a day out in the fresh air of the Northamptonshire countryside, which he described as “wholesome”.

The joint owner joined the business around half a decade ago and says it is great to see the same people coming back year after year – as well as new families discovering what they have to offer.

Tickets for pumpkin picking can now be secured online, and Harry advises visitors to book in advance.

You can visit Kislingbury Sunnies & Spooks’ website here.