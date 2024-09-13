Make the most of the last pick-your-own sunflower days out in Northampton before the pumpkin takeover

This is your sign to make the most of the final pick-your-own sunflower days out across Northampton, before the pumpkins take over in the run up to Halloween.

Despite facing delays due to poor weather conditions, Kislingbury Sunnies & Spooks’ sunflowers are finally ready to be picked and enjoyed by families.

Sunnies & Spooks, located in Bugbrooke Road, is a family-run farm that offers unique days out – and is described as perfect for families, friends and everyone in between.

The family prides themselves on offering interactive experiences, with the guarantee of taking home something beautiful at the end of it.

There is lots to keep all visitors entertained, as well as many photo opportunities and food and drink available from the converted 1940s railway carriage cafe.

Harry Fromant, who is the joint owner of the farm alongside his parents, shared that this is the third year of offering the pick-your-own sunflower experience.

The farm has been run by the family for several generations, and offering PYO experiences was a natural evolution for the business.

“It’s a really good day out in the open air of the countryside,” said Harry. “There’s loads for the kids to play on, like a play area and climbing wall. And you don’t just get the day out, you can take something home which lasts. It’s a wholesome day out.”

Sunnies & Spooks, located in Bugbrooke Road, is a family-run farm that offers unique days out. Photo: Khandie Photography.

When asked what he believes makes Sunnies & Spooks unique, Harry said: “You’re with nature and it’s a really beautiful place to be while having a fun day out. You’re not stuck inside, you’re in the fresh air.”

For the past two years, the sunflowers were ready to pick at the end of July through until the beginning of September.

Sadly, following the poor weather this spring, the sunflowers dealt with “really bad conditions” and grew later and slower than usual.

There are still two weekends left to get your hands on the last of the sunflowers at Sunnies & Spooks, before autumn officially takes over.

There is lots to keep all visitors entertained, as well as many photo opportunities and food and drink available from the converted 1940s railway carriage cafe. Photo: Khandie Photography.

You can visit this Saturday and Sunday (September 14 and 15) and next Saturday and Sunday (September 21 and 22) from 10am until 4.30pm. There is no need to book in advance.

“Most sunflower places closed before back to school,” said Harry. “So this is your last chance this year.”

For more information on the experiences on offer at Kislingbury Sunnies & Spooks, visit their website here.