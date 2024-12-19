Popular coffee shop confirms CLOSURE in January alongside long-standing Cineworld Northampton
Starbucks, located inside the same building as Cineworld in Sixfields, will also close on January 19, 2025.
A Starbucks spokesperson told the Chronicle & Echo: "Following Cineworld's announcement that they are closing, our store inside Cineworld Sixfields will also close alongside it on January 19, and we are in the process of working with our partners (employees) to offer them positions at nearby stores.
“We thank our customers for their loyalty over the years and invite them to find their nearest stores in Northampton Market Square and St James RP Drive, as well as to see others on the Starbucks Store Locator.”
This comes after Cineworld regretfully informed customers that they are set to close after the “landlord’s decision to reject their proposals”.
“Thank you to all of you movie-loving customers for choosing us over the years,” said the Cineworld spokesperson. “We hope you continue to enjoy watching movies at our nearby cinemas in Milton Keynes or Rushden Lakes.”
Earlier this week, Cinema giant ODEON announced it will be opening a new ‘Luxe’ site in the town next year – although no official opening date or location has been confirmed to this newspaper. Future details will be disclosed in due course.
The new venue will be the only ODEON Luxe cinema in Northamptonshire, following the recent news that the Kettering equivalent will close in January 2025.
