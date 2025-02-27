Popular beer festival to return to Northampton park for its 50th anniversary – with £50 of free beer up for grabs
The popular Northampton County Beer Festival is returning to Beckets Park for its 50th anniversary this year.
The much-loved festival will take place on Friday, May 30, and Saturday, May 31, running from 11am to 11pm.
A beer festival spokesman said: “The nights are getting lighter, and the days are getting warmer, which means event season is just around the corner. Come join the fun at the Northampton County Beer Festival to celebrate 50 years of the festival and enjoy an unforgettable weekend.
“You can look forward to a fantastic selection of local and national breweries showcasing their best brews, alongside live performances from local bands that will keep the energy high throughout the event. With a wide range of beers, ales, ciders, spirits, prosecco, and more, there’s something for everyone to enjoy. And, of course, mouth-watering festival food will complement your drinks. This is a celebration of the 50-year tradition that has brought the community together, and it’s an event you won’t want to miss!”
Organisers say there is also £50’s wroth of beer up for grab for one lucky punter.
They said: “All you need to do is like, share, and comment one of our Facebook posts. The lucky winner will be announced on May 23, 2025. We will contact the winner directly after May 23.”
Since 2017, the festival has been held at Beckets Park, with the exception of 2020. Prior to that, the festival took place at Delapre Abbey up until 2016.
Get your early bird tickets here. Local businesses are invited to support or sponsor the event. Anyone interested can contact David Bailey at [email protected]
The festival is run by the same organisers who put on the iconic Balloon Festival at The Racecourse, which is returning to the park in August.
The Northampton County Beer Festival first took place in the 1970s at the Drill Hall in Northampton. It is now reportedly the biggest beer festival in Northamptonshire.
