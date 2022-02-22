Police vehicle involved in crash which closed Northampton stretch of A45 for two hours during rush-hour
Carriageway blocked for collision and fire crews tackling blazing car further along the road
Tuesday, 22nd February 2022, 10:06 am
Updated
Tuesday, 22nd February 2022, 10:09 am
Northamptonshire Police has confirmed one of its vehicles was involved in a rush-hour crash which closed the A45 in Northampton last week.
There were no injuries following the collision between the police vehicle, believed to be a BMW X5, and a Honda Civic between Brackmills and Mereway at around 4.35pm on Thursday (February 17).
The road remained closed westbound for around two hours while fire crews from The Mounts and Mereway dealt with a vehicle fire in a separate incident further along the carriageway.