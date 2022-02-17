THIRD day in a row of rush hour traffic on A45 in Northampton

There are long rush hour delays on the A45 in Northampton for the third day in a row.

Two lanes are closed on the westbound carrigeway due a collision involving two vehicles.

The lanes are closed between the Brackmills junction and the Mereway junction.

Long delays on the A45 again.

Northamptonshire Police officers are on scene dealing with the collision. A spokeswoman said at around 5.45pm that there are no injuries but the road is expected to be closed for the 'next hour or so'.

Traffic and congestion is also building around the area as drivers attempt to merge onto the carriageway.

AA Traffic is reporting delays of 20 minutes and building.

Drivers are urged to avid the are or allow extra time for their journey.