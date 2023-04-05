Police officers want to find out more about a jacket belonging to a missing Northamptonshire man.

20-year-old Jayran was last seen around 6pm on Tuesday March 21, but a North Face jacket, which had his property in its pockets, was found on a gate near the Watermeadow area off Northampton Road, Towcester, near River Tove, on Saturday afternoon (April 1).

Police first launched an appeal earlier this week saying they were concerned for Jayran’s welfare and that it is out of character for him not to be in regular contact with his family.

20-year-old Jayran has been missing for more than two weeks. His jacket was found close to a river in Towcester.

Officers now want to know more about how the jacket got to the Watermeadow area.

Sergeant Greg Taylor, from the South Northamptonshire Neighbourhood Policing team, said: “From property found in the jacket pockets, we have been able to confirm that the coat belongs to Jayran. What we now want to establish is how it came to be in the location where it was found.

“The jacket was hanging on gate in an area where there is quite a lot of footfall, with walkers and dog walkers accessing the water meadow and the river. So if it had been there a while, it’s likely other people also saw it.

“Or did someone find it in another location initially, but then carry it to the gate to leave it where it could be more easily seen by anyone who may have lost it?

The jacket was found on a gate near the Watermeadow area off Northampton Road in Towcester.

“The area is well used by local people and we’re hoping someone may have seen the jacket sometime between Tuesday, 21 March, when Jayran was last seen, and 5pm on Saturday, 1 April, when the jacket was found.

“If you believe you may have seen the jacket or were the person who placed it on the gate, or if you have any other information that may help us find Jayran, please call us as soon as possible.”

Jayran is 5ft 7in, with a slim build, with brown eyes and short braided hair as pictured in his photo.