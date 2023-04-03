Police are issuing an urgent missing persons appeal for a 20-year-old Northamptonshire man who has not been seen for nearly two weeks.

Jayran was last seen at about 6pm on Tuesday 21 March, in the Towcester area, and Northamptonshire Police say officers are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare.

An item of his clothing was found in the Northampton Road area of Towcester near the River Tove. Police say inquiries continue in this area.

Police are becoming increasingly concerned about missing Jayran.

Detective Inspector Nick Peters said: "It's out of character for Jayran not be in touch with his family on a regular basis and we are keen to hear from anyone who may have seen him in recent days, or has any information as to where he might be.

"Likewise, Jayran, if you see this post, please do make contact either with us or your family – we really want to know that you are safe and well.

"We are carrying out a number of inquiries to try and find Jayran, including searches in the area around Northampton Road, near the River Tove, where we believe he may have been, after an item of clothing belonging to him was found nearby.

“If you have any information that may assist our search for Jayran, please get in touch as soon as possible."

Jayran is described as 5ft 7in, with a slim build. He has brown eyes and short braided hair, as pictured.