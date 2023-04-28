Police issue warning about congestion at Sixfields ahead of Cobblers and Saints matchday clash
Police are advising anyone not attending the games to avoid the area
Police have issued a warning about congestion ahead of both Northampton Town and Northampton Saints playing “almost simultaneously”.
Cobblers play Bradford City at 3pm on Saturday April 29 in their last home game of the season. A victory would guarantee the team automatic promotion from League Two to League One. A draw may also be enough, depending on other results elsewhere in the league.
Saints are also playing on Saturday with a 2pm kick off time against East Midlands rivals Leicester Tigers in a friendly match.
PC Chris Brooks-Payne, dedicated football officer at Northamptonshire Police, said: “With two matches happening almost simultaneously this Saturday, we’re expecting the Sixfields area to be exceptionally busy and would advise anyone not attending the games to avoid the area that afternoon.
“If you are attending either match, please plan your journey in advance, allow plenty of time travel and wherever possible, consider using public transport if you can.”
Nearby Cineworld Sixfields has implemented new car parking guidelines, which came into play on Thursday (April 27). These means that on matchdays, the parking time limit is 90 minutes. Film-lovers will need to enter their registration number and proof of cinema ticket on a tablet inside the cinema to avoid fines for a longer stay. On non-matchdays, the guidelines have changed to four hours free parking. Again, longer stays can be permitted by entering registration numbers and proof of film ticket inside the cinema.