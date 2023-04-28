Police have issued a warning about congestion ahead of both Northampton Town and Northampton Saints playing “almost simultaneously”.

Cobblers play Bradford City at 3pm on Saturday April 29 in their last home game of the season. A victory would guarantee the team automatic promotion from League Two to League One. A draw may also be enough, depending on other results elsewhere in the league.

Saints are also playing on Saturday with a 2pm kick off time against East Midlands rivals Leicester Tigers in a friendly match.

PC Chris Brooks-Payne, dedicated football officer at Northamptonshire Police, said: “With two matches happening almost simultaneously this Saturday, we’re expecting the Sixfields area to be exceptionally busy and would advise anyone not attending the games to avoid the area that afternoon.

“If you are attending either match, please plan your journey in advance, allow plenty of time travel and wherever possible, consider using public transport if you can.”

