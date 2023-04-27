A cinema in Northampton has announced a series of new parking rules, including on matchdays for Cobblers and Saints.

Cineworld in Sixfields has changed its parking guidelines and those changes are in place from Thursday April 27.

The changes mean that on normal, non-matchdays, anyone who uses the car park will be subject to a four hour maximum stay. If film-lovers believe they will be there for longer than four hours, they will need to enter their car registration number on a tablet inside the cinema, along with proof of cinema ticket.

Cineworld Northampton has announced a series of parking changes.

On matchdays, there will now be a 90-minute maximum. Those staying longer will need proof of a cinema ticket.

Posting to its Facebook page, the cinema said: “There will be new guidelines for use of our car park.

“There will be a four hour maximum stay for everyone, and if you feel you will be parked longer, we have tablets in-cinema (across from each set of toilets) you can simply enter your reg number into, along with proof of receipt/ticket.

“On match days there will be a 90 minute maximum stay, so again if you are watching a film/in Starbucks and think you'll be longer, you can enter your reg number and show proof of receipt/ticket to get your parking validated.”

Replying to comments on the social media post, the cinema also added that it will advertise “every time you’re watching a film” to enter registration numbers into the tablet to “avoid any fines”.