Plant a tree in Northamptonshire to continue celebrating the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee

Communities and individuals In Northamptonshire can still commemorate the Platinum Jubilee year by planting a tree for the Queen’s Green Canopy initiative from October.

Thousands of people across the UK have already come together to plant trees for the occasion, with many Scout and Girlguiding groups, parish councils, businesses and schools benefiting from the Woodland Trust’s free sapling offer.

The town and parish councils, and schools taking part in the Queen’s Green Canopy can get a free commemorative plaque from West Northamptonshire Council.

Residents at St Crispin’s Retirement Village in Upton were joined by the Lord Lieutenant of Northamptonshire in May to celebrate the opening of their wellbeing garden - where 12 trees were planted to mark the Jubilee.

Councillor Pinder Chauhan, heading up the initiative at West Northamptonshire Council said: “The main celebrations may be over, but tree planting season is yet to begin.

“Communities, schools, businesses and individuals can still make their contribution to the Platinum Jubilee by planting a tree and adding to the Queen’s Green Canopy.”

In West Northamptonshire, nearly 6,000 trees were planted during the last planting season between October 2021 and March 2022.

Paul Parsons chairman of the Northamptonshire Queen’s Green Canopy Committee said: “If you haven’t yet planted your tree for the Jubilee, there’s plenty of time between October and January 2023.

“Your tree will be part of a legacy which will make the county an even more beautiful place for future generations - so happy planting.”

Schools, and town and parish schools looking to claim their plaque should email [email protected]