Plans submitted to open brand new NHS GP surgery in Northampton town centre

A former beauty salon in Northampton town centre could be turned into a GP surgery and medical centre under new plans submitted to the council.

Mr Syed, the applicant, has applied to change the use of 19 Mare Fair – previously home to Imperium Beauty Salon and Clinic – into an NHS-run healthcare facility.

He says the change would help meet growing demand for medical services in the area, and that very little would change about the building itself.

Mr Syed said: “The building will stay much the same. We’re just changing the use from a beauty clinic to a medical centre to support local NHS needs.

“We believe this change is in the best interest of the community, especially with the growing demand for NHS services.”

According to the application, access would remain through the front entrance on Mare Fair, and patients would be able to use nearby public car parks.

“There’s no increase in customer numbers, and the people using the new service will be about the same as before,” said Mr Syed.

There are no proposed extensions or major alterations to the property. The only external change would be replacing the existing shop sign with one for the new NHS medical centre.

“We’ll use the same signage space that’s already there. It’s important to keep the traditional look of the building,” he added.

A decision is expected from West Northamptonshire Council by September 4, 2025.

