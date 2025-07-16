The annual survey - published every July - allows patients to choose an NHS practice based on the opinions, experiences and overall ratings of other local residents.

The latest results were published last week.

The survey is conducted among patients aged 16 or over registered with a GP practice in England. For the 2025 survey, 2.72 million people were invited to take part between December 30 2024 and April 1 2025.

The overall response rate to the 2025 survey nationally is 25.8% based on 702,837 valid responses.

Patients are asked about their overall experience at their GP experience as well as a number of other questions including helpfulness of reception and ease when booking appointments.

The Chronicle & Echo has looked specifically at the percentage of patients who rated their surgery either very good or fairly good and the results for your surgery are listed below:

1 . Springfield Surgery At Springfield Surgery in Springfield Way in Brackley, 72 per cent of patients gave it a rating of very good, and 24 per cent rated it good, giving an overall rating of 92 per cent. A total of 106 patients, or 36%, responded to the survey.

2 . Byfield Medical Centre At Byfield Medical Centre in Church Street, 68 per cent of patients gave it a rating of very good, and 21 per cent rated it good, giving an overall rating of 88 per cent. A total of 123 patients, or 48%, responded to the survey.

3 . Brackley Medical Centre At Brackley Medical Centre, 59 per cent of patients gave it a rating of very good, and 29 per cent rated it good, giving an overall rating of 88 per cent. A total of 115 patients, or 40%, responded to the survey.

4 . Greens Norton & Weedon Medical Practice At Greens Norton & Weedon Medical Practice in Towcester Road, 63 per cent of patients gave it a rating of very good, and 25 per cent rated it good, giving an overall rating of 87 per cent. A total of 102 patients, or 41%, responded to the survey.