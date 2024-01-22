PICTURES: Tributes paid to 'loving' 20-year-old Northampton amateur footballer on the anniversary of his tragic death

"From all the family, thank you to everyone for your support”

More than 100 people turned up to pay their respects to a “loving” 20-year-old amateur footballer from Northampton, who sadly passed away one year ago this month.

Luke Abrahams, from East Hunsbury, tragically died on the operating table at Northampton General Hospital (NGH) on January 23, 2023, after complaining of a ‘sore throat’ a week before.

On Sunday (January 21), Luke’s football team, Hunsbury Hawks FC, paid tribute to their former number nine at their home game at Abington Park.

Luke’s parents, Richard Abrahams and Julie Needham, thanked everyone for “keeping Luke’s legacy alive”.

Dad Richard said: “It was fantastic. It was a touching moment for us all when they let the number nine balloon off. It was heart-breaking too.

"There were over a hundred people there to remember Luke and his legacy. It just goes to show just how popular he was, what a friendly person he was. There are so many words to describe Luke: friendly, loving, and a massive family man.

"It’s still unreal. It’s still like it was yesterday, and we still can’t believe it. It’s been like a 365-day nightmare. We’re still grieving and hurt – our 20-year-old is not with us.

"His legacy is bringing so many people together, and a year later, we’re still together. Football has massively brought us together. Hunsbury Hawks are like family.

"From all the family, thank you to everyone for your support.”

Will Oelrich, Hunsbury Hawks’ social media manager and friend of Luke’s, added: “We didn’t win, but it was a great turnout. We got a little number nine balloon for Luke, which we let off in the air after the minute’s silence. All the boys wore black armbands and RIP Luke t-shirts as well.

"It’s mental how a year has gone by. I think we did him proud. We’re all going to be together tomorrow for a drink at the Yeoman of England. There are a lot of things we do to keep his name and legacy alive.”

There will be a charity match on June 22 to honour Luke and raise money for the UK Sepsis Trust and the NF Foundation.

