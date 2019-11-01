Pictures show aftermath of floods in Northamptonshire village today

Firefighters can be seen putting sandbags down in the aftermath of the flood - which caused damage to people's homes near Grange Lane in Pitsford. A video (which can be seen here) shows water gushing through a resident's garage and into their house, soaking their home. The incident happened this morning when Anglian Water engineers and Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service were alerted to a burst water main at 6.30am.

