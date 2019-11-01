Pictures taken by Kirsty Edmonds.

Pictures show aftermath of floods in Northamptonshire village today

Pictures taken by photographer Kirsty Edmonds today shows the amount of water on the streets in Pitsford after a burst water pipe.

Firefighters can be seen putting sandbags down in the aftermath of the flood - which caused damage to people's homes near Grange Lane in Pitsford. A video (which can be seen here) shows water gushing through a resident's garage and into their house, soaking their home. The incident happened this morning when Anglian Water engineers and Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service were alerted to a burst water main at 6.30am.

Pictures taken by Kirsty Edmonds.
Pictures taken by Kirsty Edmonds.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Mark Ault pictured outside his home in Pitsford today following the burst pipe.
Mark Ault pictured outside his home in Pitsford today following the burst pipe.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Pictures taken by Kirsty Edmonds.
Pictures taken by Kirsty Edmonds.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Pictures taken by Kirsty Edmonds.
Pictures taken by Kirsty Edmonds.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 2