Pictures show aftermath of floods in Northamptonshire village today
Pictures taken by photographer Kirsty Edmonds today shows the amount of water on the streets in Pitsford after a burst water pipe.
Firefighters can be seen putting sandbags down in the aftermath of the flood - which caused damage to people's homes near Grange Lane in Pitsford. A video (which can be seen here) shows water gushing through a resident's garage and into their house, soaking their home. The incident happened this morning when Anglian Water engineers and Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service were alerted to a burst water main at 6.30am.