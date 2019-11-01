Homes flooded in Northamptonshire village as pipe bursts

Anglian Water has apologised and said it will cover the cost of damages today after a number of houses in a Northamptonshire village have been flooded.

The incident happened this morning in Pitsford when Anglian Water engineers were alerted to a burst water main near Grange Lane, between Pitsford and Boughton.

Clean-up operations are set to begin.

Engineers are currently planning the repair to fix the burst and will be using overland pipes to keep customers on water while the work is completed.

An Anglian Water spokeswoman said: “Our teams responded immediately but unfortunately the escaped water has flooded some nearby properties.

“We know how upsetting flooding can be, clean up teams are already on the way to help but we’d like to apologise to those customers who have been affected.

"We would like to reassure those customers affected that we will cover the costs to get things back to normal as quickly as possible.”