Do you remember the town like this?

Take a look back at 10 amazing photos of a Northampton neighbourhood in 1993.

Duston resident Scott Austin has been kind enough to share photos he took 30 years ago for a school project of shop window displays in Duston.

Scott said: “These were for a school project at Duston Upper School on shop window displays which have been forgotten about for 30 years!”

Photos include the former Post Office in Main Road, a thriving, nicely paved Limehurst Square, and more.

Click through our gallery to take a trip down memory lane.

Scott also took incredible photos of shops in the town centre back in 1993 – click here to read more.

The former Post Office on the corner of Port Road and Main Road is now the popular Smith's Barber Shop, which has a 4.8 out of five star rating on Google reviews.

