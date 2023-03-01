Pictures: Retro snaps from 1993 of former shops in busy Northampton neighbourhood - including iconic Post Office and more
Do you remember the town like this?
Take a look back at 10 amazing photos of a Northampton neighbourhood in 1993.
Duston resident Scott Austin has been kind enough to share photos he took 30 years ago for a school project of shop window displays in Duston.
Scott said: “These were for a school project at Duston Upper School on shop window displays which have been forgotten about for 30 years!”
Photos include the former Post Office in Main Road, a thriving, nicely paved Limehurst Square, and more.
Click through our gallery to take a trip down memory lane.
