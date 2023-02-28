Do you remember the town like this?

Take a look back at 34 amazing photos of Northampton town centre from 1993.

Duston resident Scott Austin has been kind enough to share photos he took 30 years ago for a school project of shop window displays in the town.

Scott said: “These were for a school project at Duston Upper School on shop window displays which have been forgotten about for 30 years!”

Photos include the former Wimpy in Abington Street, an older looking McDonald’s in the Drapery, Toys R Us in St James Retail Park, the iconic Woolworths in Abington Street and a thriving Peacock Place and Grosvenor Centre.

Click through our gallery to take a trip down memory lane.

1 . Looking back at Northampton in 1993 Nostalgic photos of the town centre from 30 years ago Photo: Scott Austin Photo Sales

