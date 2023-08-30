PICTURES: Hundreds flock to popular Northampton village pub's first ever music festival over the Bank Holiday weekend

“There are so many to thank for this weekend, it's crazy.”

Hundreds of revellers flocked to a brand new music festival at a popular village pub in Northampton this weekend.

The Squirrels, in Duston, celebrated its first birthday under its current landlady, Miranda Richardson, with a music festival over the August Bank Holiday weekend.

Revellers of all ages headed to the ‘Go Nuts’ festival at the Greene King boozer for a weekend of live music, family fun and more.

The Squirrels said on Facebook: “This weekend marked our first anniversary in The Squirrels. We've really enjoyed bringing the pub back to life and being part of the amazing village community.

"The Squirrels is a pub for everyone. We have families, elderly guests football and rugby. Fans, music lovers and dogs. We want to continue to bring a heartbeat to the village. This last year has been a blast and we very much look forward to the next one.”

Speaking after the event, Miranda said: “Well Duston and beyond you certainly did us proud!!!

“There are so many to thank for this weekend, it's crazy. First up to MOSounds Ltd with the amazing production, stage, sound and lighting, it really made a massive difference to the weekend.

“All the acts were incredible. Night Shift Band UK, Six Feet Apart, The Conundrum, Big Phat Jukebox, Joe Corkram Music, One Night Stand, Band Mod Story, That's What She Said, The Bruge, and Jennah. You all blew us away with this amount of talent in one place!

“Every guest through the doors over the two days, you were fantastic. Not a single hair out of place, you came in your hundreds and ate, drank, danced and laughed – just what a community should be!

“Finally to my team, without you guys I just couldn't do what I do, you support me and reflect my love for hospitality at every stage. Every crazy idea I have you back me and give it your all! Your level of professionalism is to be applauded, and from the bottom of my heart ‘I appreciate y'all’.

“I told you Duston hasn't ever seen anything like this, and I think you'll agree I was right… so for all of you who said ‘same time next year?’… let me have a sleep first. Much love, Miranda.”

