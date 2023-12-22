PICTURES: 7 admirable individuals who have celebrated turning 100 or older in 2023 across Northampton

These seven admirable individuals have celebrated turning 100 or older in 2023 across Northampton.
Here at the Chronicle & Echo we have been lucky enough to speak to and hear the life stories of these people – who all celebrated the milestones with their loved ones around them.
Meet the three 100-year-olds, one 101-year-old, one 102-year-old and two 103-year-olds who looked back fondly over their younger years in the run up to their big birthdays.
1. Seven admirable individuals who celebrated turning 100 or older in 2023
Meet the three 100-year-olds, one 101-year-old, one 102-year-old and two 103-year-olds, who celebrated their birthdays between April and November. Photo: National World
2. 101-year-old Eveline Primrose Rogers – April 20
Eveline Primrose Rogers celebrated her 101st birthday on April 20, and she still beats her son at crossword puzzles. Eveline was born in Suffolk and met a Northampton-born soldier, who she later married and had three children with. They moved to Northampton in 1961 and she has resided here ever since. Eveline’s middle child and eldest son, Mick, praised her fantastic memory and the fact she loves to spend time reminiscing over the past. Photo: Submitted
3. 102-year-old Jack Waterfield – May 17
Jack Waterfield celebrated his 102nd birthday on May 17th and said there is no secret to living a long and happy life. Jack has lived in Kingsthorpe all his life and is a very well-travelled man, as his role in the Air Force during the Second World War took him all over the world. Jack married his wife Irene in 1951 and they had one daughter, Marilyn. He celebrated the occasion with a family meal at Poppyfield Farm earlier in the year. Photo: Submitted
4. 103-year-old Grace Cockshott – June 2
Grace Cockshott, a resident at Brook House in Towcester, turned 103 on June 2. She celebrated the occasion with friends and indulged in a new tradition of gifting strawberries and cream to the residents on her floor and the Brook House team. Grace dedicated her earlier years to being a devoted housewife and loving mother to two children. Family has always held a special place in Grace’s heart, including her four grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. Photo: Submitted