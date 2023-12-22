PICTURES: 7 admirable individuals who have celebrated turning 100 or older in 2023 across Northampton

3 . 102-year-old Jack Waterfield – May 17

Jack Waterfield celebrated his 102nd birthday on May 17th and said there is no secret to living a long and happy life. Jack has lived in Kingsthorpe all his life and is a very well-travelled man, as his role in the Air Force during the Second World War took him all over the world. Jack married his wife Irene in 1951 and they had one daughter, Marilyn. He celebrated the occasion with a family meal at Poppyfield Farm earlier in the year. Photo: Submitted