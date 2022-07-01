PICTURES: 10 buildings in Northampton which have been DEMOLISHED or DESTROYED in recent years

3. My 1st Years in Brackmills

My 1st Years - a personalised children’s gifting company - was based in Caswell Road, Brackmills until the unit caught fire in a suspected arson attack on May 1 2021. The firm lost more than £3 million in stock, £1 million in equipment, its 100,000 square foot warehouse, a photography studio and its head office. Staff were left heartbroken. The company has since recovered and now operates from Grange Park.

Photo: Reader picture