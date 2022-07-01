PICTURES: 10 buildings in Northampton which have been DEMOLISHED or DESTROYED in recent years

Here are 10 buildings in Northampton which have either been destroyed by fires or demolished by diggers in the past couple of years.
Numerous fires have ripped through buildings in the town recently. And in the same time, many buildings have been demolished as part of construction works.
So we’ve rounded up some of the biggest buildings which have been destroyed between 2021 and 2022.
1. Network Rail Depot building in Far Cotton
The Network Rail Depot building in Cotton End was destroyed by a devastating fire which ravaged the unit for two hours on June 28 2022
Photo: Dylan Lynch
2. St James Mill Road building fire
The blaze erupted on December 1 2021 at a building off St James Mill Road, believed to be part of Nene Auto Repairs.
Photo: Reader's picture
3. My 1st Years in Brackmills
My 1st Years - a personalised children’s gifting company - was based in Caswell Road, Brackmills until the unit caught fire in a suspected arson attack on May 1 2021. The firm lost more than £3 million in stock, £1 million in equipment, its 100,000 square foot warehouse, a photography studio and its head office. Staff were left heartbroken. The company has since recovered and now operates from Grange Park.
Photo: Reader picture
4. St Mary’s Court and Berkeley House in Spring Boroughs
St Mary’s Court and Berkeley House, off Horsemarket, in the Spring Boroughs area of Northampton was demolished in March 2021 to make way for more modern council houses. The demolition involved destroying a total of seven flat blocks comprised of 82 flats built in the 1960s.
Photo: NPH