A peaceful march and memorial has been arranged in Northampton for next weekend, to commemorate the first anniversary of the invasion of Ukraine.

Northampton’s Ukrainian community will be gathering at 1pm on Sunday, February 26 outside of All Saints Church, after a church service.

They will then do a peaceful march through the town centre and Abington Street to the Deco Theatre, where a memorial will take place inside at around 1.30pm.

The Ukrainian community of Northampton's last event marked the country’s Independence Day in August last year. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds.

Michael Prokopiuk, a Ukrainian who has lived in Northampton for more than 70 years, said: “We’re expecting hundreds of the Ukrainian community to come together that day.

“Before the invasion, there were hardly any Ukrainians in the town – just the older generation from Ukraine who have resided here since the Second World War.

“This past year has felt like history repeating itself.”

The event is being held as it is “so important for everyone to know what the Russian regime is doing” and to keep the conversation going, says Michael.

A poster made by Michael Prokopiuk, ahead of next weekend's commemoration.

The last event held by the town’s Ukrainian community was to mark the country’s Independence Day, which took place at Delapre Abbey on August 24 last year.

The upcoming memorial to mark the first anniversary of the invasion on February 24 will share the same solemn atmosphere as the Independence Day event – where prayers were said for the country and the national anthem was performed.