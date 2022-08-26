In pictures: Independence Day of Ukraine celebrated at colourful event at Northampton's Delapré Abbey

The Independence Day of Ukraine was celebrated with a colourful event on Wednesday (August 24) at Northampton’s Delapré Abbey.

From 4pm until 8pm, there was a fair, children’s concert, a photo zone and entertainment for children and adults.

The day was kicked off by a speech from Mayor of Northampton Dennis Meredith. The national flag was also unfurled and there was a “solemn” performance of the national anthem, as well as a joint prayer for the country.

Organisers welcomed everyone and served Ukrainian food, drinks and snacks throughout the event.

Take a look at the pictures of the event below.

1. Independence Day of Ukraine event Delapré Abbey hosted the event on August 24, which saw people come together to celebrate the Ukrainian culture and pray for the country. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds Photo Sales

