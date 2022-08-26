In pictures: Independence Day of Ukraine celebrated at colourful event at Northampton's Delapré Abbey
There was a solemn performance of the national anthem and a joint prayer
The Independence Day of Ukraine was celebrated with a colourful event on Wednesday (August 24) at Northampton’s Delapré Abbey.
From 4pm until 8pm, there was a fair, children’s concert, a photo zone and entertainment for children and adults.
The day was kicked off by a speech from Mayor of Northampton Dennis Meredith. The national flag was also unfurled and there was a “solemn” performance of the national anthem, as well as a joint prayer for the country.
Organisers welcomed everyone and served Ukrainian food, drinks and snacks throughout the event.
Take a look at the pictures of the event below.