Passenger in his 70s dies in hospital six days after M1 collision in Northamptonshire

A passenger in his 70s has died in hospital six days after a collision on the M1 in Northamptonshire.

The three-vehicle collision took place at about 4.25pm on Wednesday, March 22, when a blue and white Mercedes car transporter collided with the rear of a red BMW car as traffic slowed in lane one of the M1 southbound carriageway, near to junction 15.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “As a result of that collision, the BMW then collided with the rear of a white Sprinter van. The front seat passenger of the BMW – a man in his 70s – was taken to University of Coventry and Warwickshire Hospital, where he sadly died today (Tuesday, March 28).”

The collision happened on the M1 southbound.

Investigations into the collision continue and officers would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have CCTV or dash cam footage of the collision.