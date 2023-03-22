Three lanes closed on the M1 near Northampton after multiple-vehicle crash
Drivers are being warned of long delays
Three lanes have been closed on the M1 near Northampton after a “multiple-vehicle” crash.
National Highways tweeted at 5pm on Wednesday, March 22: “Lanes 1,2, and 3 of (4) are closed on the #M1 south J15A - J15 near #Northampton following a multiple-vehicle collision. All emergency services and #TrafficOfficers are working at the scene. Please allow extra time for your journey as there is a queue of 4 miles on the approach."
There is no information as to the nature of the accident.