Three lanes closed on the M1 near Northampton after multiple-vehicle crash

Drivers are being warned of long delays

David Summers
By David Summers
Published 22nd Mar 2023, 17:11 GMT- 1 min read

Three lanes have been closed on the M1 near Northampton after a “multiple-vehicle” crash.

National Highways tweeted at 5pm on Wednesday, March 22: “Lanes 1,2, and 3 of (4) are closed on the #M1 south J15A - J15 near #Northampton following a multiple-vehicle collision. All emergency services and #TrafficOfficers are working at the scene. Please allow extra time for your journey as there is a queue of 4 miles on the approach."

There is no information as to the nature of the accident.

