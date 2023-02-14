The grieving parents of a well-known 20-year-old amateur footballer from Northampton have paid tribute to their “caring” son and released details for his funeral.

Northants Combination and Nene Sunday League footballer Luke Abrahams, from East Hunsbury, sadly died in the early hours of Monday morning (January 23).

The former Abbeyfield School student played for Blisworth FC and Hunsbury Hawks FC and also had associations with AFC Spinney. He also worked at The Optimist pub in Fish Street and previously Goals Soccer Centre in Mereway.

Luke Abrahams

More than 200 people attended a memorial match for Luke at Abington Park on Sunday, January 29. And, at the time of writing (Tuesday, February 14), £12,230 has been raised on a GoFundMe page set up to give Luke the ‘best send off possible’, which will go toward his funeral and supporting the family.

Luke’s parents have reacted to the outpouring of love for their son and paid their own tribute to him.

Dad Richard Abrahams and mum Julie Needham said: “We're a close family. Luke was a family man. It was always the four of us. We did everything together.

"He was such a popular boy. I knew he had mates but not that many mates. It's like everybody knows him. He used to say to me, 'everybody knows me'.

Luke, brother Jake, mum Julie and dad Richard

"He seemed to gel with everyone. Such a character. He always wanted to be everyone’s friend. Lots of memories and they will always be with us.

"He's a caring boy, always has been. Always been a character. Always liked to be the centre of attention.

"He wanted to do a trade. And at the same time he wanted to enjoy himself, live life.

"It will never, ever be the same. I just can't believe this has happened to us. We're never going to get back to normal life, but we want to get back to some sort of life.

“It’s affected a lot of people. We’re going to try and get a little plot of land where people can go and visit, sit down and have a little drink with him."

Luke was a big West Ham fan and his friends and parents have been trying to get the East London club to remember him at one of their home games this season.

Richard said: “I remember a time at school when West Ham were doing really bad, people were taking the mickey out of West Ham and he stuck by them. He was six or seven. He’s been a loyal supporter. What we’ve been through, I would like them to put something on the board. I think out of courtesy, for a 20-year-old to go like that, they could do something at least. We’re not asking for much.”

Luke died on the operating table at Northampton General Hospital after a bacterial infection had spread through his body, which saw doctors amputate his leg in a bid to save him but were unsuccessful. His parents are now demanding answers as to why the infection was not found sooner.

Richard and Julie said: “Football was his world. Saturday mornings. Sunday mornings. Tuesday evenings. Wednesday evenings. All football.”

The family has released details for Luke’s funeral. They said the car is leaving their home in Granary Court, East Hunsbury on Wednesday, February 22 at 3.45pm and will make its way down to Milton Malsor Crematorium for a 4.15pm start.

Richard said: "The dress code is football shirts and casual shirts. No black. There will be a hell of a lot of people there, 300 plus. We're not the only people who have lost people, but we want to shout about it and remember Luke.