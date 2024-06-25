Owner of top-rated barber shop has expanded to offer beginners courses to the Northampton community

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The owner of a top-rated barber shop, who previously promoted the message that “anything is possible if you really want it”, has expanded his business to offer beginners courses.

Though he set up his academy to offer training courses nine months after opening, these have since been enhanced.

More than three years ago, Adrian worked in his previous job and knew his true passion was to be a barber.

Adrian Mecheres is the owner of Inspired Studio Academy in Gold Street, which will celebrate its second anniversary next month after opening in July 2022.

It was as early as 2006 when he knew he wanted to take this career path, but says he was scared as he knew the job heavily relied on having to talk and engage with clients.

Adrian travelled to Romania in 2019 to complete a month-long barbering course when he realised he was no longer happy with what he was doing.

He began renting a chair in a salon when he returned to Northampton with the qualification, working weekdays in his former job and weekends in the salon.

Adrian knew deep down it was not the right time for him to be a barber and went back to his old job until he invested in a course at the London School of Barbering in February 2020. He has not looked back since.

Inspired Studio Academy will be in the Grosvenor Centre from 10.30am until 4.30pm next Sunday (June 30).

Adrian will be presenting the education he offers, including his new and improved in-person and online barber courses – plus the hair and face products he has developed for his brand.

He hopes the pop-up location, on the ground floor outside Primark, will engage with the Northampton community and inspire others to live out their dream of becoming a barber.

The business founder believes the volume of information and haircuts covered in his courses is what sets them apart from competitors. With a group of four trainers, including himself, they can give more time and attention to each trainee.

30 people have completed courses since the academy was set up, and Adrian says they have all given positive feedback on its structure, the knowledge they have gained, and the opportunity to practise in the salon.

“I started from zero,” said Adrian. “In two years I think I’ve done very well because I had the ambition and courage to go for it and risk everything I have. It is not all about money, we want to help.”