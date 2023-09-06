Watch more videos on Shots!

The owner of a top-rated Northampton barber shop wants to promote the message that “anything is possible if you really want it”.

Adrian Mecheres is the owner of Inspired Studio Academy in Gold Street, which operates as both a barber shop and an academy offering beginner barbering courses.

The business opened in July last year and the academy was introduced nine months later, expanding the existing offering.

Three years ago, Adrian worked in his previous job and knew that his true passion was to be a barber.

It was as early as 2006 when he knew he wanted to take this career path, but says he was scared as he knew the job heavily relied on having to talk and engage with clients.

Adrian travelled to Romania in 2019 to complete a month-long barbering course when he realised he was no longer happy with what he was doing.

He began renting a chair in a salon when he returned with the qualification, working weekdays in his former job and the weekends in the salon.

Adrian knew deep down it was not the right time for him to be a barber and went back to his old job until he invested in a course at the London School of Barbering in February 2020.

“I knew if I wanted to achieve my passion, I had to leave and invest in it,” he said.

Having achieved his qualification before the pandemic set in, Adrian advertised haircuts on social media and took on new clients when he was allowed to in line with the restrictions.

Adrian was in his final barbering job from August 2020 until January 2022, until he took the plunge and created a strategy for a business and barber shop of his own.

Adrian fondly remembers the date when he first saw his current premises were up for rent – June 11, 2022.

“I knew it was the moment, I had to do it then,” he said. “I called the number and within two to three days, I got the keys and found my dream. It was meant to happen.”

Introducing the academy came from a place of wanting to train people to become quality barbers, but in a shorter period of time than what it took Adrian.

The business owner says Gold Street has proved to be a “very good location”, with many new customers, more than 200 online reviews and a five-star rating.

When asked what his proudest achievement is, Adrian said: “I achieved my dream. It was hard work but I made it.

“I want to show everyone anything is possible if you really want it. Dream it. Believe it.

“I always believed I was going to make it work, even when I had no money, was working hard, and studying.”

Adrian’s hope is that he can motivate others, particularly aspiring barbers, to act on their passion and have the patience to make it work.