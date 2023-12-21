Owner of popular horsebox cafe reflects on what running a business in Northampton has been like in 2023

“We’ve been at Harlestone Firs every weekend since last November, come rain, snow and wind. Dedication is what people like”

The owner of a popular and successful cafe in a renovated horsebox has reflected on what running a business in Northampton has been like this year.

Jordan Zammit set up The Paddock Pantry while on maternity leave from her job in the emergency services, and opened to the public in July 2022.

She took the plunge after deciding she wanted to own a business and contribute to the Northampton community in a positive way.

Jordan Zammit set up The Paddock Pantry and opened to the public in July 2022.

The six months leading up to the opening were spent transforming the horsebox from its former use as a prosecco bar, enabling Jordan to sell food and drink.

The business owner had no previous barista experience before setting up The Paddock Pantry, but volunteered at coffee shops and did thorough research to make her dream a reality.

The Paddock Pantry began by attending a number of events across the county, before finding its permanent home at Harlestone Firs five months later in November last year.

The business now remains there and is open every Saturday and Sunday from 9am until 4.30pm come rain or shine.

It has been a proud year for Jordan after placing second in the ‘best new business’ category at the Northants Life Awards.

It is the autumn season, particularly from August to November, that has been the busiest – with around 1,800 hot drinks sold in October alone.

“It was absolutely amazing to sell that many hot drinks in October,” said Jordan. “The setting is beautiful at Harlestone Firs and it’s been really good to have a full year at the pitch.”

With Christmas markets soon to come to an end, Jordan hopes to see custom pick up – particularly in January, which was “really busy” this year.

For anyone looking to continue the festivities post Christmas Day, The Paddock Pantry will be open on Boxing Day, New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day from 9am until 4.30pm.

Another thing the business owner has noticed is that wider communities are now becoming aware of The Paddock Pantry and Harlestone Firs, through social media and word of mouth.

When asked what the best thing about being a business owner in Northampton is, Jordan said without hesitation: “The community and other small businesses. They’re so supportive and don’t just think about themselves. They offer a hand.”

Jordan shared that she likes to support others in any way she can, which has seen her purchase dog biscuits, decorated chalk boards, art, wreaths and flowers from other independents.

“We all share something,” she added. “Over the last 18 months so many small businesses have popped up and they tend to be families. It’s really inspiring that they want to work for themselves or do something on the side.”

On the flip side, the biggest challenge for The Paddock Pantry this year was the slower summer months.

Though the business made enough money to buy stock and pay staff wages, Jordan says custom “wasn’t booming” but the team “had to keep going”.

Jordan is unsure of whether summer holidays, events or people tightening the belt had an impact, but they came out stronger in the latter part of this year.

Another battle they have to face is the weather, as it is not just a case of turning on the coffee machine – particularly in freezing temperatures.

The coffee machine broke last year, which Jordan described as a “learning curve” and said it has been all about “learning how to protect the machine and horsebox itself”.

“You’ve got to have some challenges to move forward,” she said.

For anyone who is thinking of following their passion and starting a business, Jordan said: “Do it. You’ve got nothing to lose and everything to gain. Sit down and slowly think about a business plan, target market and aims.

“Before you share your passion with the world just take your time. It can be hard with kids, a house and working life – I get it – but spend time thinking about what you want to focus on.”

There will be ginger and nutmeg blondies, yule log brownies and cookie pie slices available, as well as a number of themed festive drinks – including the Grinch mint hot chocolate and Santa salted caramel lattes.

“We’ve had such a successful year at Harlestone Firs,” said Jordan, looking to 2024. “We want to remain there as a constant presence. People come back and it’s so nice to see our regulars.

“We’ve been there every weekend since last November, come rain, snow and wind. Dedication is what people like.”

Alongside the horsebox at Harlestone Firs, Jordan would like to introduce a coffee van on wheels to attend events – which could be on the cards next year.

Finally, Jordan was asked what message she wanted to send Chronicle & Echo readers about the importance of celebrating and supporting local businesses in 2024.

“With everything going on in the world financially, it’s really important,” she said. “Sharing and helping makes such a difference. We put everything into you having something nice.

“Reviews and opinions matter and it means so much. It’s key to have so people working for themselves can continue.

“It’s nice to have nice things and enjoy something, and that’s because of the dedication of business owners and workers.”

