Business owner ‘incredibly grateful’ for successful first year running popular cafe from renovated horsebox

A year has passed since a popular cafe in a renovated horsebox first opened, and the business owner says she is “overwhelmed” and “incredibly grateful” for how everything has panned out.

Jordan Zammit set up The Paddock Pantry while on maternity leave from her job in the emergency services, and opened to the public at the end of July last year.

She took the plunge after deciding she wanted to own a business and contribute to the Northampton community in a positive way.

Business owner Jordan Zammit, pictured left, says her proudest achievement is placing second in the ‘best new business’ category at this year’s Northants Life Awards.

The six months leading up to the opening were spent transforming the horsebox from its former use as a prosecco bar, enabling Jordan to sell food and drink.

The business owner had no previous barista experience before setting up The Paddock Pantry, but volunteered at coffee shops and did thorough research to make her dream a reality.

The Paddock Pantry began by attending a number of events across the county, before finding its permanent home at Harlestone Firs five months later in November last year.

The business now remains there and is open every Saturday and Sunday from 8.45am until 4.30pm come rain or shine.

The Paddock Pantry is open at Harlestone Firs every Saturday and Sunday from 8.45am until 4.30pm come rain or shine.

When asked how she feels that the business has surpassed its first year of trading, Jordan said: “It’s overwhelming – one because it’s gone so quick, and two because it’s been such a successful first year.

“I’m really proud, and proud of the team and anyone who’s helped. Not just those who work for us.

“I feel so connected with the community and our regulars. I’m incredibly grateful.”

With such a positive response from the community and many sell-out weekends over the past year, Jordan says that before owning her business she had “never felt this connected to everybody”.

The food and coffee they offer is supplied by independent businesses across the county, which has remained important to Jordan over the past year.

“Having the business has allowed me to meet people and they share their stories with me every week,” said Jordan. “I’m more connected, grateful and proud.”

Her regulars include Made by Millie and Treatbox by Jess, as well as Yellow Bourbon Coffee Roasters. Jordan also likes to stock other businesses when the opportunity arises.

She said: “It’s humbling. We all support each other.”

There is even seating for customers to make the most of when they purchase something from The Paddock Pantry.

When asked if she ever imagined the business would get to where it is today, the founder said: “Absolutely not. It completely took me by surprise.

“Buying this horsebox, doing it up and putting myself out there, it was so nerve-racking. I needed and wanted it to work, and it’s been the best.”

The business goes above and beyond in changing the drinks on offer and how the horsebox is decorated depending on the time of year.

It is currently decorated with sunflowers and they offer Barbie and Ken slushies as part of the drinks menu, but pumpkin and maple spice drinks will be making a return in the autumn.

When Jordan first spoke to this newspaper when the business was in its early days, she was looking to employ staff of her own – and now has a team of six, as well as her parents who kindly help whenever needed.

The team made it easier for Jordan to transition back into her emergency services job after maternity leave, which she now juggles full time alongside running her business and being a mother to Evelyn.

“It’s definitely worth it,” said Jordan.

The business recently hired two new individuals and everyone plays their part as The Paddock Pantry continues to grow.

The main reason Jordan started this venture was to set up a future for her daughter, who is regularly brought along to visit her mum at work by friends and family.

Jordan’s proudest achievement was placing second in the ‘best new business’ category at this year’s Northants Life Awards.

The business owner says it was a “wow” moment getting recognised by the local community in under a year – despite only being open twice a week.

“It is hard work,” said Jordan. “Every week you stock up, clean, and tow the horsebox. We had a break in and the past year hasn’t been without its faults or scary moments.

“It takes a lot of energy and time, but it is worth it and the business is growing.”

Jordan loves their pitch at Harlestone Firs and they will celebrate the one year anniversary of being based there in November, with balloons and cake.

Looking to the future, Jordan says she would consider getting an additional coffee van that she can drive rather than tow.

She would love to place it somewhere local at another busy park, to create further jobs and links to suppliers and the community.