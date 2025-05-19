Over-subscribed Northamptonshire secondary school's latest Ofsted gives 'outstanding' rating in four out of five inspection areas

Bishop Stopford School in Kettering has been given an ‘outstanding' rating in four out of five Ofsted inspection areas with its sixth form provision judged ‘good’.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The inspection in April had been long awaited after the previous 2022 report labelled the faith school as ‘requires improvement’ – a shock after it had been consistently graded ‘outstanding’.

Inspectors judged ‘quality of education’, ‘behaviour and attitudes’, ‘personal development’, and ‘leadership and management’ as all ‘outstanding’. Sixth-form provision was graded ‘good’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Headteacher Jill Silverthorne said she was ‘absolutely delighted’ with the latest report.

Headteacher Jill Silverthorne with Bishop Stopford School students/Bishop Stopford

She said: “The inspection process was incredibly rigorous, and it is wonderful to see the excellence that Bishop Stopford School stands for has been recognised. I am absolutely delighted with the report.”

Inspectors commented on all aspects of school positively including the improvement in pastoral care, the ‘remarkable’ achievements of students across the whole curriculum, the ‘exceptional’ and ‘inspirational’ provision for personal development, and students’ ‘exemplary’ behaviour.

Inspectors said: “The school has improved significantly since the previous inspection. It has listened carefully to feedback from pupils, as well as parents and carers. Leaders have acted

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bishop Stopford School GCSE success 2024/Bishop Stopford School

purposefully to make sure that all pupils enjoy their time at school and benefit fully from the high-quality education and excellent wider opportunities on offer.

"For example, the school has extended and strengthened the pastoral support available to pupils. As a result, pupils have confidence that staff will support them with any difficulties they may

face. Pupils are confident and resilient. They thrive as part of a caring school community.”

The Department for Education’s GCSE performance league tables showing how secondary schools did in the 2024 public exams put over-subscribed Bishop Stopford on top achieving a 'well above average' placing them as the best school in Northants for progress. They were also 73rd in the whole country, out of 6,542 secondaries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bishop Stopford School, Kettering

Bishop Stopford in Headlands currently has 1,458 pupils on the school roll 1,458 – with 376 in the sixth form.

Inspectors said further improvements can be made by setting out expectations for sixth form students more clearly to ‘fully develop effective learning habits’ and ‘achieve their full potential’.

Miss Silverthorne added: “This report is a superb testimony to our amazing staff team. Because of their hard work and commitment, each student flourishes. It also rightly highlights the incredible attitudes of our young people and the relationships they have with our staff and each other.

“This is an amazing tribute to the whole community at Bishop Stopford School – students, staff, parents and governors - and I am so proud of everyone’s contribution which has resulted in this excellent report.”

For the full report click here.