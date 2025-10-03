Outrage and sadness as new 'MEGA VAPE' shop opens in popular Northampton village high street

A new ‘mega vape’ shop has just opened up in a popular village high street in Northampton – leaving residents and business owners are outraged and sad.

Sky Blue Vape, which advertises itself as a ‘mega vape store’, has just moved into the former Perkin’s Florists shop on Main Road, Duston Village, causing outrage in the community.

Perkins Florist had been located on Duston village’s High Street since 1999 before recently moving to The Depot in Weedon.

The move seems to have caught the village by surprise, as the plans for the shop did not go through the council’s planning portal, which allows residents to object, because it is classified as retail for retail and therefore not a change of use.

A social media post last night (Thursday) read: “I can’t believe the replacement of Perkins is a vape shop and to add insult to injury I have just seen the awful signage – VAPE MEGA STORE – looks horrendous.”

The post gained 200 ‘likes’ and more than 100 mostly negative comments.

One resident said: “Does not look good in the village, was disappointed to see it.”

Another wrote: “It's totally inappropriate in our lovely village.”

Another added: “This type of business is inappropriate and out of keeping with the heritage and historic character of our village.”

One resident argued: “The vape shop is a legal business, and if its signage meets conservation guidelines, it’s allowed. Taste is subjective, and opposing it just because it’s not what some residents wanted risks stifling local business variety.”

A business on the street said: “I look over there and it makes me sad. Very, very sad. It just really, really, really makes me sad because it's not what Duston Village is about.

“A lot of school kids walk past it, and the village at Christmas time is always pretty. Perkins Window's pretty, mine's pretty. The newsagent sells vapes, the One Stop sells vapes, we don't need any more vapes. We really don't.”

Councillor Jan Ennis-Clark, Chair of Duston Parish Council, said: "Many people in Duston feel that the village centre is the wrong location for a vape shop. Residents are disappointed, as it is not in keeping with the character of the planning conservation area. They have contacted us to express their frustration over this.

"Residents are also concerned that the shop is on a route used by many local schoolchildren, who will pass it on a daily basis.

"Unfortunately, as the law currently stands, neither Duston Parish Council nor West Northamptonshire Council has the power to prevent shops like this from opening. It is outside the Parish Council’s powers. There may, however, be some hope for the future through the Government’s new ‘Pride in Place’ programme, which could give councils greater control over these kinds of local issues.”

Sky Blue Vape has also been contacted for a comment.