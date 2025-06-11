IN PICTURES: All smiles as Duston Village Bakery celebrates 100 years as much-loved community hub

The bakery was once known as Faulkner’s and the building was bought from the Amos family by the Faulkner family for just £15 back in 1925.

It was taken over by Jenni Smith in January 2012, who believes that prior to the building’s use as a bakery it was the village butchers.

Jenni has worked at the bakery for around 35 years, and began as a Saturday girl before working her way up to owning the business more than two decades later.

Talking to the Chronicle & Echo back in February when the business hit the centenary milestone, Jenni said: “It’s a privilege that we’re able to celebrate 100 years when so many other businesses have gone under. We love the fact that everybody supports us.”

When she took over the bakery, Jenni’s two main aims were to do the best she could and to make people proud of Duston.

The pandemic was the pivotal moment when Jenni realised how important Duston Village Bakery is to the community, as they delivered to so many during unprecedented times.

Jenni continued: “People say we’re the hub of the village. We are an important part of the community and we look out for the older generation.”

The business owner is most proud that the bakery is still going, as she admitted it was “touch and go” a couple of years ago during the energy bill hikes. At a time when Jenni was at risk of losing her home, everyone clubbed together to get through the worst.

The community turned out in full force for the 100 year celebration on Sunday (June 8), with food, live music, stalls and a bar for attendees to enjoy.

From Morris dancing, 1940s singers and face painting, to local traders and stalls, a Pimms and prosecco bar and a raffle, this event was not to be missed.

Take a look at these 21 photos from the 100 year celebration of Duston Village Bakery at the weekend…

1 . Duston Village Bakery celebrated its 100 year anniversary as a much-loved community hub The community turned out in full force on Sunday (June 8), with food, live music, stalls and a bar for attendees to enjoy. Photo: Katie Wheatley Photo Sales

2 . Duston Village Bakery celebrated its 100 year anniversary as a much-loved community hub The community turned out in full force on Sunday (June 8), with food, live music, stalls and a bar for attendees to enjoy. Photo: Katie Wheatley Photo Sales

3 . Duston Village Bakery celebrated its 100 year anniversary as a much-loved community hub The community turned out in full force on Sunday (June 8), with food, live music, stalls and a bar for attendees to enjoy. Photo: Katie Wheatley Photo Sales

4 . Duston Village Bakery celebrated its 100 year anniversary as a much-loved community hub The community turned out in full force on Sunday (June 8), with food, live music, stalls and a bar for attendees to enjoy. Photo: Katie Wheatley Photo Sales