The owner of one of Northampton’s leading coffee shops says business and footfall has only recently strengthened to pre-pandemic levels.

Yellow Bourbon Coffee Roasters, in Angel Street, roasts coffees from around the world and serves them as drinks or in bags to use at home.

A recent story revealed it is the top rated cafe in Northampton based on Google Reviews, with a stellar 4.9 stars from 279 reviews.

The Yellow Bourbon Coffee Roasters team.

Yellow Bourbon was first founded by Steve Peel in 2017, whose interest in coffee was sparked in 2006 when it was a niche corner of the internet.

He worked in London at one of the leading coffee companies for six years from 2008, honing his skills and technical experience in roasting, quality control, sourcing, brewing and training others.

Originally from Wellingborough, the 42-year-old found the commute to London too difficult when he started his own family – and left his former job as a result.

In the three years between leaving that job and founding Yellow Bourbon, Steve remained in the industry at a local company and realised how much he wanted to set something up for himself.

Steve said: “When you look back to 2006, specialty coffee wasn’t big then – it was just internet forums for people like me who were interested. It’s nothing like it is now.”

Among Yellow Bourbon’s most popular products are the espresso blend coffee beans for people to purchase and take home.

“They’re a universal crowd pleaser and easy drinking,” said Steve. “The favourite drink we make for customers to have there and then is a flat white.

“But we keep changing the coffees as there is more of an appetite in the market for exotic, different and stand out flavours.”

After what has been a difficult few years for businesses who are still recovering from the pandemic, Steve admits footfall did decrease but takings remained good.

With where they are situated, many of their customers work nearby and form a big part of their trade.

Steve said: “Things have only really strengthened to pre-pandemic levels now, with people coming back to work in person.

“Working from home has been a big deal over the past year, but footfall is now up no end.”

The majority of Yellow Bourbon’s revenue is generated in store and through stocking wholesalers – but online orders also play a role in the business’ success.

Talking about the support from customers who have stuck by Yellow Bourbon, Steve said: “We couldn’t be more grateful. Without those who keep coming back, we would cease to exist.”

Though Steve always hoped the business would be a success, he knew it was niche and would have to become an “institution for the speciality” – which people know they can rely on.

Steve is pleased they are rated the best cafe in the town based on Google Reviews, as their priority is making top quality coffee that is the best it can be.

As the last couple of years has seen the business become established, Yellow Bourbon will use that growth and profit to build something stronger for the future.

This began with investing in double size production equipment, and Steve does not plan to stop there.