Planning to try somewhere new? Look no further than this list

Northampton is full of quality independent cafes, with all 15 on this list achieving 4.6 or more out of a possible five stars.

And with the weekend approaching, you may be looking to plan a lunch or coffee out with family and friends.

Here are the lucky cafes who made it into the top 15…

1. Yellow Bourbon Coffee Roasters 4.9 stars from 279 reviews. Photo: Yellow Bourbon Coffee Roasters Photo Sales

2. Olly B's Cafe, Kitchen & Bar 4.9 stars from 81 reviews. Photo: Olly B's Cafe, Kitchen & Bar Photo Sales

3. Cafe 1850 4.9 stars from 30 reviews. Photo: Cafe 1850 Photo Sales

4. Magee Street Bakery 4.8 stars from 370 reviews. Photo: Magee Street Bakery Photo Sales