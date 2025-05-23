'Not a police matter': Travellers set up camp at private field next to Northampton primary school

A group of travellers have set up an ‘unauthorised encampment’ on a private field next to a primary school in Northampton.

The group, of around four caravans and multiple vehicles, have set up an unauthorised encampment on a private field next to St Luke’s Primary School in St Crispin’s, Northampton.

Northamptonshire Police confirmed they had visited the site and spoken to those present, but said: “There have been no reported criminal offences. As this is private land, this is not a police matter.”

In an email to a local resident seen by the Chronicle & Echo, a West Northamptonshire Council spokesperson added: “As the encampment is on private land, it is outside our enforcement jurisdiction. However, attempts are being made to contact the landowners to make them aware of the options available to remove the encampment.”

The incident follows a separate recent encampment in the car park of the former Cineworld cinema in Sixfields. Police confirmed the group currently in St Crispin’s is not the same.