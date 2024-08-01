Northants wellbeing hub continues to expand in hope of becoming ‘vibrant and key asset’ to village

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Northamptonshire wellbeing hub has continued to expand its offering and welcome more businesses under its roof, in the hope of becoming a “vibrant and key asset” to the village.

The Wellbeing Space, which prioritises and nurtures mental and physical health, opened in Long Buckby’s High Street at the start of March.

The venture is the brainchild of Tom Sheppard and he has brought lots of professionals offering different services under one roof for the community to make the most of.

Tom is a sports massage therapist and has run his business, TS Soft Tissue Therapies, in the area for the past eight years.

The opening of The Wellbeing Space was the fulfilment of a long-term dream of his, to set up a clinic that caters to the wellbeing needs of Long Buckby and the surrounding villages.

Tom has always been passionate about helping others and jumped at the chance to launch the clinic at the heart of the village – to expand and work with other passionate business owners.

The aim for The Wellbeing Space was to create an accessible, comfortable and relaxing hub that people can visit for any kind of help – whether that be a massage, support with an injury, someone to talk to, meditation, pilates or a yoga class.

The latest addition to the team is Beth Tyrrell, founder of Body with Beth. She is newly qualified in natural body sculpting massage, which uses advanced techniques such as laser lipolysis, cavitation, radio frequency and wood therapy.

Beth is committed to naturally enhancing people’s bodies to improve their confidence and self esteem without the need for surgery.

Pamela, who has been with the team since the beginning, now runs meditation classes as well as yoga – and Paul plans to host free mindfulness taster sessions from the clinic throughout August.

Though it is still early days for The Wellbeing Space, Tom says expanding the team and services has helped to push their name out there and raise awareness.

Both staff members and customers enjoy using the space, which has been praised for its relaxing atmosphere.

Though this is not pictured at The Wellbeing Space, pilates instructor Paula Edmonds offers her bespoke services from the latest addition to Long Buckby's High Street.

“We’re still growing and have the capacity to accommodate new people,” said Tom. “That’s the whole purpose of The Wellbeing Space.”

The founder’s hope is that it will turn into a “vibrant and key asset” to the Long Buckby village, and somewhere people know they can turn to seven days a week.

When asked if he has been pleased with the response since opening four months ago, Tom said: “Massively. There’s a really nice feel and energy. New people coming on board have brought it to life.”

Many clients have continued to rebook and utilise different therapists in the building after their first visit. It is the “knowledge and bespoke service” that keeps people coming back for more.

Having always worked for other people or from a rented room, Tom likes that he can now give space to passionate business owners – regardless of if they are well-established or a start-up.

“It feels good to give back to them,” he said. “It’s hard when you are starting a business on your own. I wanted to create an environment where people enjoy coming to work and take pride in having a positive impact on other people’s lives.”

For more information and greater detail of the services on offer, visit The Wellbeing Space’s website here.