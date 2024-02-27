Exciting new wellbeing hub for mental and physical health is soon to open in Northants

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A new wellbeing hub that prioritises and nurtures mental and physical health is soon to open in Northamptonshire.

The Wellbeing Space is launching in High Street, Long Buckby on Saturday (March 2) and is the brainchild of Tom Sheppard.

The venture, which will bring lots of professionals offering different services for mental and physical health together under one roof, is hosting an open day for people to come and see what it is all about.

Tom is a sports massage therapist and has run his business, TS Soft Tissue Therapies, in the area for the past eight years.

The opening of The Wellbeing Space is the fulfilment of a long-term dream of his, to set up a clinic that caters to the wellbeing needs of Long Buckby and the surrounding villages.

Tom has always been passionate about helping others and jumped at the chance to launch the clinic at the heart of the village – to expand and work with other businesses to add value to the community.

“It was a dream,” Tom told the Chronicle & Echo. “I’ve always loved helping people and wanted to take it to the next level.

“The last couple of years have been tough for a lot of people and there’s been more emphasis on mental and physical health. Our emphasis is on wellbeing and that’s why it’s called The Wellbeing Space.”

Tom sees the space becoming a “comfortable and relaxing local hub” that people can visit for any kind of help – whether that is a massage, support with an injury, someone to talk to, or a pilates or yoga class.

With the variety on offer, Tom hopes it will be “accessible” for all.

When asked how it feels to have a team of eight other businesses on board ahead of launching, Tom said: “Incredible. I moved in in September and believed it needed a couple of months for me to find and attract the right group of people.

This Saturday’s open day (March 2) will include free taster sessions of the different services available, as shown above.

“It’s amazing to be able to refer people to the other businesses and have that team approach. There’s not one thing that necessarily helps everyone. It’s all come together nicely.”

This Saturday’s open day (March 2) will include free taster sessions of the different services available – yoga, a physio-led stretch class, a health review from a clinical herbalist and nutritionist, a pilates session for back care or pelvic floor health, a colour analyst demonstration, and a group mindful relaxation.

Taster massage sessions will also be available. Attendees can pay what they like and the money will go towards Tom’s London Marathon charity fundraiser for Mind.

Free coffee and cake will be on offer while exploring, meeting the professionals and finding out how they can assist with any physical or mental issues.

Tom is “proud” that the venture is complete and ready to launch, as he is a firm believer that everything happens for a reason and at the right time.