Northants Sings Out lead the way to welcome international teams to Northampton ahead of Women’s Rugby World Cup

A bespoke wooden shoe last created by a Northampton shoe manufacturer was given to each international team arriving in Northampton ahead of the major tournament.

West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) extended a warm welcome to four of the international teams competing in the Women’s Rugby World Cup Women’s 2025 during a special ceremony held at Northampton Guildhall on Saturday August 16.

Players, coaches and staff from Ireland, Japan, South Africa and Brazil - who have all arrived in West Northamptonshire ahead of their matches on Sunday August 24, were greeted by WNC’s Chairman and leader alongside community representatives and partners, before exchanging gifts as a ‘gesture of friendship and shared sporting spirit’.

Each team received a specially curated wooden shoe last, created by town manufacturer Spring Line to celebrate Northamptonshire’s world-famous shoemaking heritage, while WNC was also delighted to accept tokens from the visiting nations.

Guests were treated to an energetic performance from Northants Signs Out choir followed by a vibrant cultural presentation from Northampton College students inspired by the hit musical Kinky Boots, which celebrated the area’s creativity, diversity and global connections.

Local players from the Old Northamptonians rugby club also acted as flag bearers, proudly carrying the international flags and leading the teams as they entered.

Northampton town centre was also beautifully dressed for the occasion, featuring vibrant yarn bombing by Northamptonshire WI and striking giant shoe planters, which have been restored, adapted and planted by Workbridge and St Andrew’s to add a unique local touch to the celebrations.

Cllr Mark Arnull, Leader of West Northamptonshire Council, said: "We are incredibly proud to be a host venue for the Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025, and to welcome teams from around the world to West Northamptonshire – and what a welcome we gave!

“This tournament is not just about world-class sport - it’s about bringing communities together, sharing cultures and showcasing everything our area has to offer. We wish every team the very best of luck and look forward to the excitement ahead both on and off the pitch."

As part of the celebrations, fans are invited to join the official Fan Zone in Northampton Market Square on each Northampton match day, with big screens, live entertainment, food and drink, and plenty of free activities for all ages.

Franklin’s Gardens in Northampton will host the following tournament fixtures:

Sunday 24 August: Ireland v Japan (kick-off 12 noon) and South Africa v Brazil (kick-off 2.45pm)

Saturday 30 August: England v Samoa (kick-off 5pm)

Sunday 31 August: Ireland v Spain (kick-off 12 noon)

Sunday 7 September: Italy v Brazil (kick-off 2pm) and France v South Africa (kick-off 4.45pm)

Find out more about the tournament and events and activities on the WRWC webpage. Watch the Welcome Ceremony on WNC’s YouTube channel.