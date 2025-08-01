Northampton Market Square to host official Women’s Rugby World Cup Fan Zone this summer

YourWorld, connecting communities. Use the 'Submit a story' link to tell us your news.

Northampton Market Square is set to host an exciting line-up of free events, entertainment, and live match screenings this summer as part of the official Women’s Rugby World Cup Fan Zone.

From cutting-edge technology and family fun to music, arts and festival vibes, each Fan Zone event will be themed to celebrate the spirit of the tournament and bring the local community together across four key dates.

Whether you're a rugby fan or simply looking for free entertainment in the heart of town, the Northampton Fan Zone is not to be missed.

Cllr James Petter, Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Local Economy, Culture and Leisure, said: “Hosting the Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025 Fan Zone right here in Northampton Market Square is a brilliant opportunity to showcase the pride, creativity and community spirit that defines West Northamptonshire.

“We’ve worked hard to create four exciting themed events that offer something for everyone and compliment our existing market and town centre offer - whether you’re into cutting-edge tech, live music, arts and culture, or just looking for a fun family day out. This is about more than just rugby; it’s a chance to celebrate together, support the tournament, and showcase our wonderful area to a global audience.”

Fan Zone dates

Sunday 24 August - Innovation & Technology

Step into the future with a day full of interactive tech experiences for all ages:

Explore Virtual Reality: try free VR games and test your speed on twin racing simulator pods and compete on the leaderboard

Meet and have a photo with a giant walking robot plus have your picture drawn by an iPad caricaturist

Creative activities: design your own flag with Lemon Pop and take part in face painting and rugby activities

Northampton Saints and Loughborough Lightning presence

Live match screenings: Ireland vs Japan, South Africa vs Brazil

Plus much more!

Saturday 30 August - Festival Vibes

A lively, colourful celebration filled with music, dance, and creative flair:

Silent Disco: choose your beat with three music channels in a party tent

Live Stage with BBC Introducing and walk-to-stadium music route featuring local performers

Interactive mural & eco crafts: help colour in a rugby-themed mural and make festival headbands and sound wands with Wild Tribe

Irish Dancers, magicians, stilt walkers, jugglers and Samoan weaving workshops

Northampton Saints and Loughborough Lightning presence

Live match screenings: Canada vs Wales, Scotland vs Fiji, England vs Samoa

Plus much more!

Sunday 31 August - Family Fun

A fun-packed day for the whole family, with plenty of things to see and do:

Inflatable activities including a bouncy castle, Last Man Standing, surfing simulator, rodeo rugby ball, and a giant maze

Basketball challenges with Northants Basketball

Make & take craft: paint your own canvas to celebrate the tournament

Giant dinosaur, Bubblologist, and Stilt Walkers roaming the square

Spanish dance workshop and face painting

Northampton Saints and Loughborough Lightning presence

Live match screenings: Ireland vs Spain, New Zealand vs Japan, Italy vs South Africa

Plus much more!

Sunday 7 September - Music, Art & Culture

A creative celebration of local talent and global inspiration:

Northampton Music Festival takeover with live performances throughout the day

Make & take activity: design your own frisbee with Lemon Pop

MMAP: poetry and urban art from a local creative artist

Giant games and face painting

Northampton Saints and Loughborough Lightning presence

Live match screenings: all matches will be shown (on mute during performances)

Plus much more!

The event is proudly supported by partners Discover Northamptonshire, Muse, and Zone Developments.