Northamptonshire park receives prestigious Green Flag award

A Northamptonshire park has won a prestigious Green Flag award.

Cotton End Park in Long Buckby is celebrating after becoming one of 2,208 UK winners of the international quality mark in the latest round of accreditation.

Bosses of the park say the award is testament to the “hard work and dedication of the team that make the green space a great space that everyone can enjoy”.

Park manager, Nick Roberts, with the Green Flag award.

Nick Roberts park manager of Cotton End Park said: “All our hard work over the last twelve years has paid off, and we are delighted to receive this recognition.”

The Green Flag Award scheme, managed by environmental charity Keep Britain Tidy under licence from the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities, recognises and rewards well-managed parks and green spaces, setting the benchmark standard for the management of green spaces across the United Kingdom and around the world.

Keep Britain Tidy’s accreditation manager Paul Todd added: “I would like to congratulate everyone involved in making Cotton End Park worthy of a Green Flag Award.

“Cotton End Park is a vital green space for the community in Long Buckby and surrounding villages.

“This award is testament to all the hard work of staff and volunteers, who do so much to ensure that it maintains the high standards demanded by the Green Flag Award.”