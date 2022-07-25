Northamptonshire man goes on to help others after car crash leaves him with traumatic brain injury

Ian Litchfield.

A Northamptonshire man who was left with a traumatic brain injury after a car accident has gone on to heal and help others.

Ian Litchfield, from Crick, was a sporty teenager before his accident in 1972, which saw him thrown forward against the car's front window.

The impact of the glass against his head was so violent that the teen, who was a passenger in the vehicle, was left with a severe brain injury.

Ian now helps others on their journey with the Wellbeing Coffee Lodge he runs with his wife Jhiona.

Visitors are invited to try BEMER Vascular Therapy. It stimulates healthy muscles in order to improve and facilitate muscle performance and temporarily improve local circulation in healthy muscles.

Ian, who has written a book about his journey called Another World, said: "I was turned from rugby player to little more than a cabbage in just a few hours.”

He was rushed to Northampton General Hospital with serious head injuries, and the doctors kept him in an intensive care unit for four weeks.

Ian said: “The accident resulted in poor mobility and lower back and leg pain.

“In July 2019 I became aware of BEMER Vascular Therapy. This involves sitting or laying on a massage body mat. The electric-magnetic pulses encourage increased blood flow. In the process, it can help many body ailments including arthritis and diabetes.”

Ian said he feels very fortunate to discover the therapy.

He added: “It has helped my mobility issues and reduce leg and back pain beyond my imagination.

“It can help your life become more enjoyable with less pain.”

In March this year Ian opened his not-for-profit BEMER Vascular Therapy treatment at the Wellbeing Lodge.

Ian said: “We are situated amongst quiet scenic fields. Our guests enjoy homemade cake and coffee on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays from 10am — 5pm.”

He said he does not believe in promoting false hope.

"It's about keeping the faith that, with the right care and motivation, small targets can be achieved,” he said.

Ian is now raising money to help a group buy a van to deliver items to Ukraine.