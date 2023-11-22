The officer denied the allegations but a disciplinary hearing found his actions amounted to gross misconduct

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Northamptonshire police officer has been sacked without notice after he accessed confidential systems for a “non-policing” purpose.

Oliver Moisey was the subject of a gross misconduct disciplinary hearing held by Northamptonshire Police at Force Headquarters on November 15 and 16.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The hearing considered the allegation that the officer accessed confidential police computer systems and information for a "non-policing” purpose between July 16 and 26, 2022.

The hearing was held at Northamptonshire Police Headquarters.

It was also alleged that these actions meant the officer breached the standards of professional behaviour in relation to confidentiality, orders and instructions, discreditable conduct and honesty and integrity.

The officer was present at the hearing and denied the allegations.

A report published on Tuesday (November 21), following the hearing, details what the panel found.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It says: “PC Moisey would have been aware of his obligation not to access the force system for a non-policing purpose.

“PC Moisey had an opportunity to make his supervisors aware of the previous searches of the force system that he had undertaken but he failed to do so, because it would have revealed to his supervisors that he had by then carried out the searches in breach of force policy.

“PC Moisey’s account that when he completed the Notifiable Association Declaration and/or during the meeting with his supervisors, he failed to mention the searches because they were not in the forefront of his mind and he was focussed on performing other policing duties as a response officer, and in any event they did not seem to be relevant, was untruthful.

“PC Moisey did not act upon or share the information that he gleaned from his interrogation of force systems with a third party. However, PC Moisey knew or ought to have known that he should have disclosed the searches to his supervisors and therefore the Panel concluded that his failure to do so amounted to a lack of integrity.”

The panel concluded that the proven conduct individually and cumulatively amounted to gross misconduct.