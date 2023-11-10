Northamptonshire Police officer faces disciplinary hearing amid allegations of gross misconduct

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Northamptonshire Police constable is set to face a disciplinary hearing for accessing confidential police computer systems.

Northamptonshire Police will conduct a disciplinary hearing at the force’s headquarters on November 15 and 16, 2023.

Constable Oliver Moisey is the subject of the hearing, facing allegations of breaching professional standards between July 13 and November 1, 2022.

The hearing will be held at Northamptonshire Police Headquarters.

It is claimed that during the period of July 16 to 28, 2022, Moisey accessed confidential police computer systems and information for non-policing purposes, say Northants Police.

The alleged breaches include violations related to confidentiality, orders and instructions, discreditable conduct, as well as honesty and integrity, according to police.