Northamptonshire Police officer faces disciplinary hearing amid allegations of gross misconduct

The hearing is set to take place next week
Logan MacLeod
By Logan MacLeod
Published 10th Nov 2023, 15:55 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 10th Nov 2023, 15:55 GMT
A Northamptonshire Police constable is set to face a disciplinary hearing for accessing confidential police computer systems.

Northamptonshire Police will conduct a disciplinary hearing at the force’s headquarters on November 15 and 16, 2023.

Constable Oliver Moisey is the subject of the hearing, facing allegations of breaching professional standards between July 13 and November 1, 2022.

The hearing will be held at Northamptonshire Police Headquarters.
The hearing will be held at Northamptonshire Police Headquarters.
It is claimed that during the period of July 16 to 28, 2022, Moisey accessed confidential police computer systems and information for non-policing purposes, say Northants Police.

The alleged breaches include violations related to confidentiality, orders and instructions, discreditable conduct, as well as honesty and integrity, according to police.

The hearing, scheduled to begin at 10 am on November 15, 2023, with an anticipated conclusion on November 16, 2023, will be open to 12 members of the public.