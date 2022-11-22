Northampton's NLive radio presenter takes home second place at national radio awards

A Northampton community radio station presenter has been recognised at a national awards ceremony.

Dr Audrey Tang, who hosts The Wellbeing Lounge on NLive, took home second place – or the silver award – for female presenter of the year at the Community Radio Awards 2022. The award recognises those producing great quality content and engaging with their communities.

The ceremony was held in Bedford, alongside the UK Community Radio Network conference.

Dr Audrey Tang, pictured with the silver award certificate.

Audrey said: “As well as offering a platform to talk mental health and wellbeing, I’m able to bring listeners expert advise from my guests, highlight local services, and amplify the powerful lived experiences of those in our town, to motivate, inspire and remind you that you aren’t alone. What this award has shown is not only does community mental health have a voice – but that it is being heard.”

The Wellbeing Lounge is the Tuesday night hour of Mental Health and Wellbeing from 9-10pm.

As a chartered psychologist and award-winning author on resilience, Audrey covers awareness weeks, local wellbeing services, and key topics in mental health to break stigma and normalise such conversation. She balances this with uplifting stories to get listeners trying something new such as escape rooms, wild swimming, or volunteering, and always offers her practical tips for everyday wellness.

Martin Steers awards chair said: “The recognition for second place (silver) in female presenter of the year is well deserved, and we hope it recognises Audrey’s success, and encourages others to engage, represent and support their communities. Audrey’s impact on the community has seen her invited to host events such as The Northampton Film Festival Awards Ceremony, as well as participate in many others including Pride, the Rotary Club’s Rokart and Santa Run. Organisations like NLive Radio have proven their value at the heart of their local areas.”