Northampton's NLive Radio presenter is finalist in national radio awards

NLive Radio, the local radio station for Northampton, is a finalist in the annual national Community Radio Awards.

The station has made the shortlist, which was whittled down from nearly 400 entries submitted across all the categories by stations from every corner of the UK.

The station has picked up a nomination in the Female Presenter of the Year category for their presenter Dr Audrey Tang and her weekly The Wellbeing Lounge show, broadcast on Tuesdays from 9pm.

Dr Audrey Tang - Presenter NLive Radio in the Studio

Audrey said: “I am thrilled to be shortlisted for my show The Wellbeing Lounge on NLive Radio. But beyond the personal ego boost - which is ‘nice’ - I know the show means much more.”

“The Wellbeing Lounge was conceived in 2021 as a response to the pandemic. Radio is often cited as that much needed voice for company through loneliness, and I wanted to raise awareness of the many services available for support, as well as offer my own simple, practical, accessible tips and tools for wellbeing, which can go some way to helping buffer the effects of stress, as well as bridge the gap between reaching out and professional intervention due to hugely overwhelmed services.”

The winners will be revealed in a ceremony in Bedford on the 19th of November, the evening event will follow the Community Radio Conference organised by the UK Community Radio Network.

Martin Steers, station manager, said: “We are delighted Audrey has been recognised among a large number of other presenters and their stations doing great work across the UK.

“NLive radio really has an opportunity to reach out and support our audience, and Audreys show does just that with some great guests as well as her fantastic insight, all to inform Northampton about better Wellbeing.”

Maxine Jones, Awards Director said: “It’s been another great year for Community Radio across the UK, entertaining, informing, and engaging local communities, the true purpose of local radio stations.”

“As ever it’s been a big challenge for our judges from across the industry as the quality of entries is better than ever, a real testament to all that Community Radio stations do in their areas.”