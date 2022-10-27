Northampton Town Football Club striker Sam Hoskins has backed the Poverty Hurts appeal, saying “you should never have to choose between heating your home and eating your next meal”.

Northamptonshire Community Foundation’s appeal is fast approaching the £70,000 total mark – with more than £34,000 donated by members of the public, which is being match funded by the foundation to support those feeling the effects of the cost of living crisis.

Talking to Chronicle & Echo, Sam said: “It’s really important to help those at a disadvantage, especially during the winter months.

Northampton Town striker Sam Hoskins has backed Northamptonshire Community Foundation's Poverty Hurts appeal. Photo: Pete Norton.

“The colder temperatures add more pressure for people to keep themselves, their children and families warm, and it’s important for us to help in any way we can to ease that pressure.”

After becoming a parent around six months ago, Sam says this has made things “hit home harder” and has put other people’s experiences into perspective – making him consider how he would feel if he could not provide for his son.

He said: “Thinking about if I had to choose between feeding my family and heating our house really makes things hit home.

“Hot meals and a warm home to go back to should not be a luxury. It should never be a choice.”

The striker told the Chronicle & Echo: “Hot meals and a warm home to go back to should not be a luxury. It should never be a choice.” Photo: Pete Norton.

Sam thinks it is “incredible” that the Northamptonshire Community Foundation match funds every penny that is donated, which he says “will go further than people would imagine and makes such a huge difference”.

“The more money that can be spared and donated, the better,” the striker added.

Sam says all it takes is a search online to find countless personal stories about those from different backgrounds who are suffering during this difficult time, and how fundraising like this has benefited their lives.

He tries to “put himself into the shoes of other parents and imagine what they would be thinking”, and assumes it is “one of the worst situations to be in” – making him feel more fortunate than ever.

Sam would encourage anyone reading to donate, if you are in a position to, as “every donation adds up”.

Around Christmas time, Northampton Town players go out into the community to support those in need.

Although Sam does not yet know where he will be visiting, he says, like every year, there will be an emphasis on helping those struggling.

Sam said: “It’s great to be a part of community work, particularly at Christmas time, and the aim is to help in any way we can as a club.”

Despite being in a fortunate position, the football player knows from his work in the community just how much of an expensive and difficult time Christmas can be. He would encourage anyone to contribute to the tens of thousands that have already been raised for Northamptonshire.

“Sparing a few pounds will go further than you realise,” said Sam.

