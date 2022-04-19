Northampton teacher accused of murder after body found in garden appears in court

A Northampton primary school teacher who is accused of murder has been remanded in custody again after appearing in court.

Fiona Beal, aged 48, of Moore Street, Kingsley, was remanded in custody by Her Honour Judge Adrienne Lucking after a brief appearance at Northampton Crown Court today (April 19).

The woman is accused of killing 42-year-old Nicholas Billingham between October 30 and November 10 last year.

Police at the scene where a body was found in March this year. Photo: SWNS.

Nicholas Billingham had reportedly been missing for some time before police found his remains buried in the back garden of a Kingsley home on Saturday (March 19, 2022). Forensic officers and specialist search teams spent four days digging before making the find. Beal was later charged with murder.